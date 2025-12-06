Yritysluettelo
iHerb
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States iHerb:ssa on yhteensä $170K per year. Katso iHerb:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
iHerb
Software Engineer
Ohio City, OH
Yhteensä vuodessa
$170K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä iHerb?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä iHerb in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $245,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä iHerb Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $167,000.

Muut resurssit

