Human Interest
Human Interest Tuotesuunnittelija Palkat

Tuotesuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States Human Interest:ssa on yhteensä $170K per year. Katso Human Interest:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$170K
Taso
L4
Peruspalkka
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
5 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Human Interest?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Human Interest-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotesuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Human Interest in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $170,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Human Interest Tuotesuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $170,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.