Health Catalyst Palkat

Health Catalyst:n palkka vaihtelee $63,680 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $182,000 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Health Catalyst. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/17/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $128K
Tuotepäällikkö
Median $143K
Datatieteilijä
Median $126K

Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$83.6K
Tietoteknologi (IT)
$82.3K
Markkinointi
$108K
Projektipäällikkö
Median $120K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $182K
Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$63.7K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Health Catalyst on Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $182,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Health Catalyst ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $120,000.

