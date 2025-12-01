Yritysluettelo
Harvard University
Harvard University Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in United States Harvard University:ssa on yhteensä $84K per year. Katso Harvard University:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/1/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Harvard University
Data Scientist
Boston, MA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$84K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
$84K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
5-10 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
5-10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Harvard University?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Harvard University in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $95,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Harvard University Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $84,000.

