Greenhouse Software Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area Greenhouse Software:ssa on yhteensä $190K per year. Katso Greenhouse Software:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Greenhouse Software
Software Engineer
Oklahoma City, OK
Yhteensä vuodessa
$190K
Taso
Senior II
Peruspalkka
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
8 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Greenhouse Software?

$160K

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Greenhouse Software in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $242,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Greenhouse Software Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $174,500.

Muut resurssit