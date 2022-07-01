Yritysluettelo
GiveGab
    Experience the JOY of fundraising with GiveGab!GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for giving days and year-round fundraising, making it easy for development professionals to be great at their jobs.Who We Serve:• Cause-Based Nonprofits• Community & Civic Foundations• Higher Education Institutions• Public Media OutletGiveGab offers a complete suite of custom-tailored products and services to fit your organization's unique needs, and to enhance your everyday giving strategy both online and offline. Maximize your potential with GiveGab’s modern and easy-to-use software empowering you to cultivate long-term giving relationships.GiveGab Solutions:• Giving Days• Crowdfunding• Fundraising Campaigns & Events• Peer-to-Peer & Team Fundraising• Embeddable Website Forms• Enhanced Supporter Tracking• Campaign Tracking Data Analytics• Unparalleled Customer SupportGiveGab is the leader in Giving Days nationwide! Host a 24-hour giving event to raise awareness and support for your community and the nonprofits you serve.GiveGab helps Nonprofits Raise More, Engage More, and Do More!

    givegab.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2011
    Perustamisvuosi
    150
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Muut resurssit