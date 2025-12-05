Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Garmin:ssa vaihtelee $91.9K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta $209K per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $95.3K. Katso Garmin:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
