Fiverr
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Fiverr Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Israel Fiverr:ssa on yhteensä ₪512K per year. Katso Fiverr:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Yhteensä vuodessa
$152K
Taso
Mid
Peruspalkka
$139K
Stock (/yr)
$13K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Fiverr?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

DevOps-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Fiverr in Israel on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₪594,180. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Fiverr Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Israel ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₪490,186.

Muut resurssit

