Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace Koneinsinööri Palkat

Koneinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in United States Firefly Aerospace:ssa on yhteensä $109K per year. Katso Firefly Aerospace:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
Firefly Aerospace
Mechanical Engineer
Austin
Yhteensä vuodessa
$109K
Taso
Peruspalkka
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2-4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2-4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Firefly Aerospace?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Koneinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Firefly Aerospace in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $155,200. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Firefly Aerospace Koneinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $109,000.

Muut resurssit

