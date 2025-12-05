Yritysluettelo
Fictiv
Fictiv Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö Palkat

Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in United States Fictiv:ssa on yhteensä $110K per year. Katso Fictiv:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$110K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Fictiv?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Fictiv in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $166,720. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Fictiv Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $110,000.

Muut resurssit

