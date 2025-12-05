Yritysluettelo
Fetch
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Fetch Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Fetch:ssa vaihtelee $111K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta $205K per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $150K. Katso Fetch:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Lähtötaso)
$111K
$109K
$2K
$0
Software Engineer II
$144K
$141K
$2.8K
$0
Software Engineer III
$146K
$146K
$0
$0
Software Engineer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Näytä 3 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Fetch-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Koneoppimiskehittäjä

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Data-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Fetch in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $230,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Fetch Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $150,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Fetch ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • doxo
  • Epic Systems
  • Athenahealth
  • Superhuman
  • Ibotta
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fetch/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.