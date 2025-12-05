Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Fetch:ssa vaihtelee $111K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta $205K per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $150K. Katso Fetch:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$111K
$109K
$2K
$0
Software Engineer II
$144K
$141K
$2.8K
$0
Software Engineer III
$146K
$146K
$0
$0
Software Engineer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Fetch-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike
