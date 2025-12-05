Yritysluettelo
FD Technologies
FD Technologies Liiketoiminta-analyytikko Palkat

Liiketoiminta-analyytikko mediaanikorvaus in United Kingdom FD Technologies:ssa on yhteensä £72.6K per year. Katso FD Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Yhteensä vuodessa
$97.7K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
5 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä FD Technologies?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä FD Technologies in United Kingdom on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus £82,250. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä FD Technologies Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille in United Kingdom ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on £72,603.

Muut resurssit

