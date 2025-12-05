Yritysluettelo
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Taiwan Fazz:ssa on yhteensä NT$1.08M per year. Katso Fazz:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Fazz
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Yhteensä vuodessa
$35.3K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
$35.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0-1 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2-4 Vuotta
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Fazz in Taiwan on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus NT$2,000,611. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Fazz Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Taiwan ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on NT$1,081,778.

