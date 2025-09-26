Yritysluettelo
ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States ExxonMobil:ssa vaihtelee $101K per year CL22 -tasolta $230K per year CL27 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $180K. Katso ExxonMobil:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/26/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
CL22
(Lähtötaso)
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
$160K

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Harjoittelupalkat

Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ExxonMobil?

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Tutkimustieteentekijä

UKK

