ExxonMobil Data-asiantuntija Palkat

Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States ExxonMobil:ssa vaihtelee $124K per year CL23 -tasolta $281K per year CL27 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $210K. Katso ExxonMobil:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/26/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$124K
$124K
$0
$0
CL24
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
CL25
$146K
$138K
$0
$8.3K
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ExxonMobil?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-asiantuntija roolille yrityksessä ExxonMobil in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $281,250. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ExxonMobil Data-asiantuntija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $150,000.

Muut resurssit