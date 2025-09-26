Data-asiantuntija korvaus in United States ExxonMobil:ssa vaihtelee $124K per year CL23 -tasolta $281K per year CL27 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $210K. Katso ExxonMobil:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/26/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$124K
$124K
$0
$0
CL24
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
CL25
$146K
$138K
$0
$8.3K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
