Elation Health
Elation Health Palkat

Elation Health:n palkka vaihtelee $85,425 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Asiakasmenestys -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $185,000 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Elation Health. Viimeksi päivitetty: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $154K
Asiakasmenestys
$85.4K
Tuotepäällikkö
$179K

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $185K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Elation Health on Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $185,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Elation Health ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $166,550.

