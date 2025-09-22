Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in India Druva:ssa vaihtelee ₹2.59M per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolta ₹6.68M per year Principal Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹4.59M. Katso Druva:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/22/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike