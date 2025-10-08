Yritysluettelo
Dropbox
Dropbox Cloud Security Architect Palkat

Cloud Security Architect korvaus in United States Dropbox:ssa vaihtelee $280K per year IC2 -tasolta $621K per year IC5 -tasolle. Katso Dropbox:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$280K
$178K
$85.6K
$16K
IC3
$365K
$210K
$123K
$31.6K
IC4
$398K
$216K
$129K
$52.6K
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dropbox-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ratkaisuarkkitehti tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Cloud Security Architect roolille yrityksessä Dropbox in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $621,250. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dropbox Cloud Security Architect roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $340,000.

