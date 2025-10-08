Cloud Security Architect korvaus in United States Dropbox:ssa vaihtelee $280K per year IC2 -tasolta $621K per year IC5 -tasolle. Katso Dropbox:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$280K
$178K
$85.6K
$16K
IC3
$365K
$210K
$123K
$31.6K
IC4
$398K
$216K
$129K
$52.6K
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Dropbox-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)