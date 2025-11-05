Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Greece Deutsche Telekom:ssa vaihtelee €35.6K per year Software Engineer -tasolta €26.2K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greece on yhteensä €29.2K. Katso Deutsche Telekom:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
