Deutsche Telekom
  • Greece

Deutsche Telekom Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat sijainnissa Greece

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in Greece Deutsche Telekom:ssa vaihtelee €35.6K per year Software Engineer -tasolta €26.2K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greece on yhteensä €29.2K. Katso Deutsche Telekom:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Harjoittelupalkat

Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Deutsche Telekom?

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Deutsche Telekom in Greece on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €55,456. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Deutsche Telekom Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Greece ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €29,240.

