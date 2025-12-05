Yritysluettelo
Deserve
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Deserve Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in India Deserve:ssa on yhteensä ₹3.71M per year. Katso Deserve:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Deserve
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Yhteensä vuodessa
$42.2K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$42.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
12 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Deserve?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Deserve in India on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹10,647,954. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Deserve Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in India ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹4,742,395.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Deserve ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Klarna
  • Vanguard
  • InComm Payments
  • Kraken
  • CoreLogic
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/deserve/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.