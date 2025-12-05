Yritysluettelo
Deputy
Deputy Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in Australia Deputy:ssa on yhteensä A$215K per year. Katso Deputy:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Yhteensä vuodessa
$141K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
12 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Deputy?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Deputy in Australia on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus A$296,042. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Deputy Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in Australia ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on A$200,924.

Muut resurssit

