Depop
Depop Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in United Kingdom Depop:ssa on yhteensä £181K per year. Katso Depop:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Yhteensä vuodessa
$244K
Taso
M3
Peruspalkka
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Bonus
$21.4K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Depop?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Depop in United Kingdom on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus £191,412. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Depop Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in United Kingdom ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on £177,572.

Muut resurssit

