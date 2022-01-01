Yritysluettelo
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Palkat

Delta Electronics:n palkka vaihtelee $16,027 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Tuotepäällikkö -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $153,000 Myynti -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Delta Electronics. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $45.8K

Verkkosuunnittelija

Laitteistoinsinööri
Median $49.5K
Koneinsinööri
Median $36K

Sähköinsinööri
Median $49.6K
Datatieteilijä
Median $41.8K
Tuotesuunnittelija
Median $62.2K
Henkilöstöhallinto
$90.5K
Markkinointioperaatiot
$35.3K
Tuotepäällikkö
$16K
Ohjelmapäällikkö
$52.7K
Projektipäällikkö
$51.5K
Myynti
$153K
Myynti-insinööri
$149K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$63.1K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Delta Electronics on Myynti at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $153,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Delta Electronics ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $50,577.

