Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies UX-tutkija Palkat

UX-tutkija mediaanikorvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa on yhteensä $177K per year. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Yhteensä vuodessa
$177K
Taso
L8
Peruspalkka
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Vuotta yrityksessä
10 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Dell Technologies?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus UX-tutkija roolille yrityksessä Dell Technologies in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $191,680. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dell Technologies UX-tutkija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $175,574.

Muut resurssit

