Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa vaihtelee $114K per year L5 -tasolta $360K per year L11 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $155K. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
L5(Lähtötaso)
$114K
$110K
$990
$3.2K
Software Engineer II
L6
$135K
$129K
$2.3K
$4K
Senior Engineer
L7
$161K
$152K
$3.7K
$5.9K
Principal Engineer
L8
$193K
$178K
$3.7K
$10.4K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Verkkosuunnittelija

Laadunvarmistus (QA) ohjelmistokehittäjä

Data-insinööri

Tuotanto-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Järjestelmäinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Dell Technologies in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $386,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dell Technologies Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $151,500.

