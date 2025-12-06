Yritysluettelo
Dell Technologies
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Myynti-insinööri

  • Kaikki Myynti-insinööri -palkat

Dell Technologies Myynti-insinööri Palkat

Myynti-insinööri korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa vaihtelee $189K per year L6 -tasolta $205K per year L7 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $200K. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$155K
$131K
$6K
$18K
L7
$152K
$152K
$0
$0
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Näytä 3 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Myynti-insinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Myynti-insinööri roolille yrityksessä Dell Technologies in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $265,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dell Technologies Myynti-insinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $131,600.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Dell Technologies ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/sales-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.