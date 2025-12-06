Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa vaihtelee $117K per year I7 -tasolta $645K per year E1 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $230K. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
I7
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
