Koneinsinööri korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa vaihtelee $98.5K per year L6 -tasolta $225K per year L9 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $195K. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
