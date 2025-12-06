Markkinointi korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa vaihtelee $103K per year L5 -tasolta $198K per year L9 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $220K. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
