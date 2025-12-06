Yritysluettelo
Liikkeenjohdon konsultti korvaus in Ireland Dell Technologies:ssa on yhteensä €118K per year L9 -tasolla. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskimääräinen kokonaiskorvaus

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Yleinen vaihteluväli
Mahdollinen vaihteluväli
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Yleinen vaihteluväli
Mahdollinen vaihteluväli
Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liikkeenjohdon konsultti roolille yrityksessä Dell Technologies in Ireland on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €123,567. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dell Technologies Liikkeenjohdon konsultti roolille in Ireland ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €88,715.

Muut resurssit

