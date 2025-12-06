Yritysluettelo
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Kirjanpitäjä Palkat

Kirjanpitäjä korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa on yhteensä $112K per year L7 -tasolla. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskimääräinen kokonaiskorvaus

$105K - $123K
United States
Yleinen vaihteluväli
Mahdollinen vaihteluväli
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Yleinen vaihteluväli
Mahdollinen vaihteluväli
Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Tekninen kirjanpitäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Kirjanpitäjä roolille yrityksessä Dell Technologies in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $136,305. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dell Technologies Kirjanpitäjä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $97,860.

Muut resurssit

