Kirjanpitäjä korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa on yhteensä $112K per year L7 -tasolla. Katso Dell Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Keskimääräinen kokonaiskorvaus
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
