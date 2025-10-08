Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in New York City Area CVS Health:ssa vaihtelee $122K per year L1 -tasolta $138K per year L3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $140K. Katso CVS Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
L1
$122K
$118K
$83
$4.3K
L2
$109K
$98.3K
$0
$10.7K
L3
$138K
$100K
$0
$38.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
