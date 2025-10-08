UX-suunnittelija korvaus in United States CVS Health:ssa vaihtelee $120K per year Product Designer -tasolta $140K per year Senior Product Designer II -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $145K. Katso CVS Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***