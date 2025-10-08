Health Informatics korvaus in New York City Area CVS Health:ssa vaihtelee $141K per year Data Scientist -tasolta $282K per year Lead Director -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $165K. Katso CVS Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
