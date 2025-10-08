Yritysluettelo
CVS Health Health Informatics Palkat sijainnissa Greater Chicago Area

Health Informatics korvaus in Greater Chicago Area CVS Health:ssa vaihtelee $127K per year Data Scientist -tasolta $153K per year Senior Data Scientist I -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Chicago Area on yhteensä $138K. Katso CVS Health:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CVS Health?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Health Informatics roolille yrityksessä CVS Health in Greater Chicago Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $180,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä CVS Health Health Informatics roolille in Greater Chicago Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $144,000.

