Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States Cvent:ssa vaihtelee $105K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta $163K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $114K. Katso Cvent:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.5K
Software Engineer II
$117K
$110K
$0
$6.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$144K
$0
$11K
Lead Software Engineer
$163K
$153K
$0
$10.3K
