Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in India Cvent:ssa vaihtelee ₹1.97M per year Software Engineer II -tasolta ₹3.28M per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹2.83M. Katso Cvent:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
