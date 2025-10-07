Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States Cvent:ssa vaihtelee $108K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta $147K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $111K. Katso Cvent:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***