Cvent
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Cvent Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States Cvent:ssa vaihtelee $108K per year Software Engineer I -tasolta $147K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $111K. Katso Cvent:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025

Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Lähtötaso)
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
$160K

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Cvent in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $147,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cvent Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $111,000.

Muut resurssit