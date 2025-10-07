Tutkimustieteentekijä korvaus in United States Cruise:ssa vaihtelee $339K per year L4 -tasolta $678K per year L6 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $468K. Katso Cruise:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$339K
$196K
$107K
$36.1K
L5
$460K
$216K
$223K
$21.9K
L6
$678K
$259K
$371K
$47.4K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Cruise-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.