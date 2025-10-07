Yritysluettelo
Cruise
Cruise Koneoppimissinsinööri Palkat

Koneoppimissinsinööri korvaus in United States Cruise:ssa vaihtelee $345K per year L4 -tasolta $724K per year L6 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $569K. Katso Cruise:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Lähtötaso)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$471K
$223K
$207K
$41K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Cruise-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Koneoppimissinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Cruise in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $811,340. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cruise Koneoppimissinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $607,180.

