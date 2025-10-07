Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in San Francisco Bay Area Cruise:ssa vaihtelee $219K per year L3 -tasolta $603K per year L6 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in San Francisco Bay Area on yhteensä $294K. Katso Cruise:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
L3
$219K
$147K
$50.7K
$21.1K
L4
$327K
$190K
$75.4K
$61K
L5
$476K
$221K
$210K
$44.6K
L6
$603K
$250K
$284K
$69.3K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Cruise-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.