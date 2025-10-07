Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States Cruise:ssa vaihtelee $255K per year L3 -tasolta $710K per year L6 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $362K. Katso Cruise:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
L3
$255K
$154K
$53.6K
$47.2K
L4
$318K
$193K
$80.9K
$44.3K
L5
$371K
$204K
$122K
$45.4K
L6
$710K
$263K
$349K
$98.8K
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Cruise-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.