Clean Energy Fuels
    Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the US and Canada. It supplies RNG, CNG, and LNG for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations, and sells and services compressors and other equipment. The company also transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects, and focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 vehicles and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 548 fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and 25 fueling stations in Canada.

    http://www.cleanenergyfuels.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1997
    Perustamisvuosi
    482
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $250M-$500M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

