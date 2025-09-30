Yritysluettelo
CitiusTech
  • Philadelphia Area

CitiusTech Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Philadelphia Area

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Philadelphia Area CitiusTech:ssa on yhteensä $85.5K per year Software Engineer I -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Philadelphia Area on yhteensä $86K. Katso CitiusTech:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Lähtötaso)
$85.5K
$85.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä CitiusTech?

UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ohjelmistoinsinööri at CitiusTech in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $107,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CitiusTech for the Ohjelmistoinsinööri role in Philadelphia Area is $85,000.

