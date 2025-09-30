Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in New York City Area Citadel:ssa vaihtelee $408K per year L1 -tasolta $643K per year L5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $570K. Katso Citadel:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
