Citadel Information Technologist (IT) Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Information Technologist (IT) mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area Citadel:ssa on yhteensä $395K per year. Katso Citadel:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Citadel
Information Technologist (IT)
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$395K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$150K
Vuotta yrityksessä
5-10 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
11+ Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Citadel?

$160K

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) roolille yrityksessä Citadel in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $425,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Citadel jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $390,000.

Muut resurssit