Yritysluettelo
Ciklum
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistoinsinööri -palkat

  • Poland

Ciklum Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Poland

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Poland Ciklum:ssa on yhteensä PLN 313K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Poland on yhteensä PLN 291K. Katso Ciklum:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/30/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 313K
PLN 313K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Näytä 1 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

PLN 600K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Ciklum?

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Laadunvarmistus (QA) -ohjelmistoinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Ciklum in Poland on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus PLN 386,759. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Ciklum Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in Poland ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on PLN 290,837.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Ciklum ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Equal Experts
  • Sparta Global
  • Ideagen Plc
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit