Cigna
  • Palkat
  • Datatieteilijä

  • Kaikki Datatieteilijä -palkat

Cigna Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä korvaus in United States Cigna:ssa vaihtelee $105K per year Lead Analyst -tasolta $172K per year Senior Advisor -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $155K. Katso Cigna:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Analyst
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.6K
Advisor
$138K
$127K
$0
$10.8K
Senior Advisor
$172K
$152K
$0
$20.4K
Näytä 2 Lisää tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
Options

Cigna-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)



Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Terveysinformatiikka

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Cigna in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $186,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cigna Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $150,000.

