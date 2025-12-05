Yritysluettelo
Cigna
  • Palkat
  • Aktuaari

  • Kaikki Aktuaari -palkat

Cigna Aktuaari Palkat

Aktuaari mediaanikorvaus in United States Cigna:ssa on yhteensä $126K per year. Katso Cigna:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Cigna
Actuary
Madison, WI
Yhteensä vuodessa
$126K
Taso
L3
Peruspalkka
$126K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Cigna?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
Options

Cigna-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Aktuaari roolille yrityksessä Cigna in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $185,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Cigna Aktuaari roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $123,300.

Muut resurssit

