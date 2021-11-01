Yritysluettelo
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Palkat

Chipper Cash:n palkka vaihtelee $31,840 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Ohjelmapäällikkö -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $175,000 Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Chipper Cash. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $175K
Datatieteilijä
$144K
Talousanalyytikko
$82.6K

Ohjelmapäällikkö
$31.8K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Chipper Cash on Ohjelmistosuunnittelija vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $175,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Chipper Cash ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $113,430.

